CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Jacobs' triple-double lifts Kent…

Jacobs’ triple-double lifts Kent State over Ball State 93-82

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 9:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored a career-high 42 points, Malique Jacobs had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the program’s first triple-double, and Kent State beat Ball State 93-82 on Tuesday night for its ninth straight victory.

Carry made 10 of Kent State’s season-high 17 3-pointers.

VonCameron Davis added 12 points and Tervell Beck had 10 for Kent State (18-9, 13-4 Mid-American Conference).

Miryne Thomas had 19 points and five assists for the Cardinals (12-15, 7-9). Payton Sparks added 15 points and Luke Bumbalough had 14 points.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Kent State defeated Ball State 66-65 on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up