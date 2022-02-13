SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Jacobs leads Colorado St. over Boise St. 77-74 in OT

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 6:38 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — David Roddy put back an Isaiah Stevens miss with 29 seconds left in overtime and Stevens added two free throws with four seconds remaining to earn Colorado State a 77-74 win over Boise State on Sunday.

Roddy had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Colorado State (20-3, 10-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Chandler Jacobs registered 16 points and seven rebounds and Stevens added 14 points.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 17 points for the Broncos (19-6, 10-2). Max Rice added 17 points and eight rebounds. Tyson Degenhart had 16 points.

