Jacksonville visits Jacksonville State following Nolan’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-7, 6-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-7, 8-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -7.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 56-50 win against the North Alabama Lions.

The Gamecocks are 7-2 on their home court. Jacksonville State leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 33.8 boards. Brandon Huffman paces the Gamecocks with 6.0 rebounds.

The Dolphins are 6-3 in conference matchups. Jacksonville has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demaree King averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc. Darian Adams is shooting 37.4% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Jordan Davis is averaging 8.3 points for the Dolphins. Nolan is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

