OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Jacksonville visits Jacksonville State…

Jacksonville visits Jacksonville State after Nolan’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-7, 6-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-7, 8-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 56-50 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Gamecocks are 7-2 on their home court. Jacksonville State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dolphins are 6-3 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville averages 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Gamecocks and Dolphins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darian Adams is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 13.4 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Bryce Workman is averaging 8.9 points for the Dolphins. Nolan is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up