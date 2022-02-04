Jacksonville visits Jacksonville State after Nolan’s 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-7, 6-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-7, 8-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-7, 6-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-7, 8-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 56-50 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Gamecocks are 7-2 on their home court. Jacksonville State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dolphins are 6-3 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville averages 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Gamecocks and Dolphins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darian Adams is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 13.4 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Bryce Workman is averaging 8.9 points for the Dolphins. Nolan is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

