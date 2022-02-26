CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Jacksonville visits FGCU following Dunn-Martin’s 43-point game

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

Jacksonville Dolphins (19-8, 11-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (19-10, 9-6 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 43 points in FGCU’s 82-72 overtime victory over the Liberty Flames.

The Eagles have gone 13-3 in home games. FGCU is the ASUN leader with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Kevin Samuel averaging 9.9.

The Dolphins are 11-4 against conference opponents. Jacksonville is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Dolphins won 69-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Kevion Nolan led the Dolphins with 25 points, and Dunn-Martin led the Eagles with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 21.4 points and 6.4 assists. Samuel is shooting 61.8% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for FGCU.

Nolan is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 14.3 points, four assists and 1.5 steals. Bryce Workman is averaging 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

