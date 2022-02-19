Jacksonville takes home win streak into matchup with Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (11-15, 6-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (17-8, 9-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kennesaw State Owls (11-15, 6-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (17-8, 9-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -5.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts Kennesaw State looking to prolong its 12-game home winning streak.

The Dolphins have gone 12-0 at home. Jacksonville averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Owls are 6-7 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Owls won the last meeting 76-68 on Jan. 24. Demond Robinson scored 16 points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Bryce Workman is averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Chris Youngblood is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.