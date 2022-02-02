OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Jacksonville State hosts North Florida after Hendricksen’s 26-point performance

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:22 AM

North Florida Ospreys (5-17, 1-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-6, 8-0 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Carter Hendricksen scored 26 points in North Florida’s 77-74 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Gamecocks are 7-1 in home games. Jacksonville State leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 33.8 boards. Brandon Huffman paces the Gamecocks with 6.1 rebounds.

The Ospreys are 1-7 in ASUN play. North Florida has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demaree King averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. Darian Adams is averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Jose Placer is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

