Jacksonville State hosts North Alabama following Ortiz’s 31-point showing

North Alabama Lions (9-19, 2-13 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (19-9, 12-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Daniel Ortiz scored 31 points in North Alabama’s 81-72 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Gamecocks are 9-3 in home games. Jacksonville State is third in the ASUN scoring 74.8 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Lions are 2-13 in conference games. North Alabama ranks second in the ASUN with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 2.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gamecocks won 65-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Darian Adams led the Gamecocks with 18 points, and Ortiz led the Lions with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demaree King is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.2 points. Adams is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Ortiz is averaging 13.4 points for the Lions. C.J. Brim is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.