Jacksonville State hosts North Alabama after Ortiz’s 31-point performance

North Alabama Lions (9-19, 2-13 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (19-9, 12-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Alabama Lions (9-19, 2-13 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (19-9, 12-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -13.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Daniel Ortiz scored 31 points in North Alabama’s 81-72 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Gamecocks are 9-3 on their home court. Jacksonville State is fourth in the ASUN in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Brandon Huffman paces the Gamecocks with 5.9 boards.

The Lions are 2-13 in conference games. North Alabama scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Gamecocks won the last matchup 65-55 on Jan. 9. Darian Adams scored 18 points points to help lead the Gamecocks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is shooting 41.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

C.J. Brim is averaging 10.3 points for the Lions. Ortiz is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.