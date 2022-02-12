Jacksonville hosts Liberty following McGhee’s 29-point outing

Liberty Flames (18-7, 9-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (15-8, 7-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Liberty Flames (18-7, 9-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (15-8, 7-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -4.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after Darius McGhee scored 29 points in Liberty’s 78-69 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Dolphins have gone 11-0 at home. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Osayi Osifo averaging 3.9.

The Flames are 9-1 against ASUN opponents. Liberty is fourth in the ASUN with 15.1 assists per game led by Kyle Rode averaging 4.0.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Flames won the last matchup 88-49 on Jan. 19. McGhee scored 27 points to help lead the Flames to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Workman is averaging 10 points for the Dolphins. Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

McGhee averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 22.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.