Jacksonville hosts Eastern Kentucky after Brown’s 24-point showing

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:02 AM

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-13, 3-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-8, 6-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on the Jacksonville Dolphins after Jomaru Brown scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 91-84 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Dolphins have gone 10-0 at home. Jacksonville is the leader in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Colonels are 3-7 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky is seventh in the ASUN scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Michael Wardy averaging 0.6.

The Dolphins and Colonels square off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osayi Osifo is averaging 8.2 points and six rebounds for the Dolphins. Kevion Nolan is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Cooper Robb is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals. Brown is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

