Jackson State visits UAPB following Morris’ 20-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (5-16, 3-7 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-18, 3-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Dequan Morris scored 20 points in UAPB’s 70-64 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Golden Lions have gone 4-4 at home. UAPB has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 3-7 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shawn Williams is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Lions. Morris is averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the past 10 games for UAPB.

Jayveous McKinnis is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Darrian Wilson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.