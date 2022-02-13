Jackson State hosts Bethune-Cookman after Garrett’s 24-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-17, 5-7 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-16, 5-7 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-17, 5-7 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-16, 5-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Marcus Garrett scored 24 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 71-63 overtime victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers are 3-2 in home games. Jackson State allows 66.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 5-7 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman allows 68.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 55-50 on Jan. 22. Kevin Davis scored 18 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayveous McKinnis is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Darrian Wilson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Joe French is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.8 points. Garrett is averaging 16 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.