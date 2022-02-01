CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Jackson scores 21 to lift Seton Hall over Georgetown 70-63

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 11:06 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tray Jackson tied his career high with 21 points and Jared Rhoden scored 14 points and Seton Hall beat Georgetown 70-63 on Tuesday night.

Kadary Richmond added 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, Myles Cale had seven rebounds and Ike Obiagu blocked five shots for Seton Hall (13-7, 4-6 Big East Conference).

Donald Carey had 15 points for the Hoyas (6-13, 0-8), who now have lost nine straight games.

Aminu Mohammed added 14 points and eight rebounds and Kaiden Rice scored 12 for Georgetown.

