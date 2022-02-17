OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Jackson scores 21 to lead UAB past Rice 92-68

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 10:21 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quan Jackson had 21 points as UAB stretched its home winning streak to eight games, routing Rice 92-68 on Thursday night.

Jackson shot 9 for 11 from the floor. He added nine rebounds.

KJ Buffen had 17 points and 11 rebounds for UAB (20-6, 10-3 Conference USA). Michael Ertel added 14 points. Jordan Walker had 10 points and 12 assists.

Mylyjael Poteat had 12 points for the Owls (14-11, 6-7) as did Travis Evee. Carl Pierre had 10 points.

The Blazers evened the season series against the Owls. Rice defeated UAB 85-80 on Jan. 8.

