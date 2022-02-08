OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Jackson leads East Carolina over Tulsa on late basket

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 10:41 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vance Jackson scored 22 points and his 3-pointer with 24 seconds left carried East Carolina to a 73-71 win over Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Tulsa’s Darien Jackson missed a layup on the ensuing possession which allowed the Pirates to hang on for the victory.

Tremont Robinson-White had 13 points and six assists for East Carolina (12-11, 3-8 American Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Brandon Suggs added six assists and five steals.

East Carolina scored a season-high 46 points after halftime.

Jeriah Horne had 18 points for the Golden Hurricane (7-15, 1-10). Rey Idowu added 15 points. Darien Jackson had 13 points and six rebounds.

