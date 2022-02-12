OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Jackson, Horn lead Tulsa over Cincinnati 83-77

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 11:22 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Darien Jackson and Jeriah Horne scored 21 points apiece as Tulsa beat Cincinnati 83-77 on Saturday night.

The 21 points tied a career high for Jackson, who shot 8 for 10 from the field. Horne also had nine rebounds.

Rey Idowu had 14 points for Tulsa (8-15, 2-10 American Athletic Conference). Anthony Pritchard added 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

David DeJulius had 23 points for the Bearcats (16-8, 6-5). Jeremiah Davenport added 15 points and nine rebounds. Mika Adams-Woods had 10 points.

