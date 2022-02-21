Jackson-Davis leads Indiana against No. 18 Ohio State after 30-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (16-7, 9-5 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (16-7, 9-5 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -7; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana’s 74-69 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Buckeyes are 11-1 in home games. Ohio State is ninth in the Big Ten with 14.0 assists per game led by Jamari Wheeler averaging 3.5.

The Hoosiers are 7-8 in Big Ten play. Indiana is fifth in the Big Ten with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Jackson-Davis averaging 8.3.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers won the last meeting 67-51 on Jan. 7. Jackson-Davis scored 27 points to help lead the Hoosiers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: E.J. Liddell is averaging 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Jackson-Davis is scoring 18.0 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is averaging 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

