OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Jack scores 22 to…

Jack scores 22 to lift Buffalo over E. Michigan 102-64

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Maceo Jack had a season-high 22 points as Buffalo rolled past Eastern Michigan 102-64 on Tuesday night.

Jeenathan Williams had 16 points for Buffalo (12-8, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). David Skogman added 15 points and four assists. Josh Mballa had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Ronaldo Segu, the Bulls’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, was held to seven points on 0-of-13 shooting from the floor.

Buffalo is 3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season. Buffalo posted a season-high 28 assists.

Bryce McBride had 12 points for the Eagles (8-15, 3-9), whose losing streak reached four games. Mo Njie added 11 points and four blocks. Nathan Scott had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

CR, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up