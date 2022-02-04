Ivey leads No. 4 Purdue against Michigan after 21-point game

Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Purdue plays the Michigan Wolverines after Jaden Ivey scored 21 points in Purdue’s 88-73 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Boilermakers are 11-1 in home games. Purdue leads the Big Ten averaging 84.6 points and is shooting 50.7%.

The Wolverines are 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Boilermakers and Wolverines match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasha Stefanovic is averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Boilermakers. Ivey is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Caleb is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.5 points. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 60.3% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.