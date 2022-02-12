IUPUI visits Cleveland State after Hodge’s 31-point showing

IUPUI Jaguars (2-20, 0-11 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (16-6, 12-3 Horizon) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

IUPUI Jaguars (2-20, 0-11 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (16-6, 12-3 Horizon)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -22; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after D’Moi Hodge scored 31 points in Cleveland State’s 76-75 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Vikings are 13-3 on their home court. Cleveland State is the best team in the Horizon with 16.1 fast break points.

The Jaguars are 0-11 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI ranks second in the Horizon giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is averaging 16.4 points and 2.2 steals for the Vikings. Torrey Patton is averaging 15.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Mike Depersia is averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. B.J. Maxwell is averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 51.5 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

