IUPUI hosts Youngstown State following Akuchie’s 33-point showing

Youngstown State Penguins (12-10, 6-6 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (2-17, 0-8 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Michael Akuchie scored 33 points in Youngstown State’s 86-72 victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 2-7 in home games. IUPUI is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Penguins are 6-6 in Horizon play. Youngstown State ranks fifth in the Horizon scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Garrett Covington averaging 2.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bakari LaStrap is averaging 7.7 points for the Jaguars. B.J. Maxwell is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Akuchie is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Penguins. Tevin Olison is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 50.5 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Penguins: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

