IUPUI faces Purdue Fort Wayne on 10-game road skid

IUPUI Jaguars (2-19, 0-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-10, 8-6 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI will aim to stop its 10-game road losing streak when the Jaguars play Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons are 11-2 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon shooting 35.2% from deep, led by RJ Ogom shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Jaguars are 0-10 against conference opponents. IUPUI is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

B.J. Maxwell averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 24.8% from beyond the arc. Bakari LaStrap is shooting 44.9% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.