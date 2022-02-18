CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Ituka scores 23 to lift Marist over Siena 62-53

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 10:32 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 23 points as Marist got past Siena 62-53 on Friday night.

Ituka shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added eight rebounds.

Ricardo Wright had 15 points for Marist (12-13, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Victor Enoh added 10 rebounds.

Anthony Gaines had 15 points for the Saints (12-10, 9-5). Jackson Stormo added eight rebounds.

The Red Foxes evened the season series against the Saints. Siena defeated Marist 67-60 on Jan. 14.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

