OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Ituka scores 22 to…

Ituka scores 22 to lead Marist past Canisius 71-70

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 22 points as Marist narrowly beat Canisius 71-70 on Saturday night.

Noah Harris had 14 points for Marist (10-13, 5-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ricardo Wright added 13 points.

Jordan Henderson had 19 points for the Golden Griffins (8-17, 4-10). Ahamadou Fofana added 16 points.

Armon Harried, the Golden Griffins’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 12 points per game, scored 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up