OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Ituka scores 20 to…

Ituka scores 20 to guide Marist past Niagara 77-70

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 10:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 20 points as Marist topped Niagara 77-70 on Monday night.

Ricardo Wright had 19 points and six rebounds for the Red Foxes (11-13, 6-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Jones added 18 points and three blocks.

Marcus Hammond had 21 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (11-13, 6-9). Julian Mackey added 16 points. Noah Thomasson had 13 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up