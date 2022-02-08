Ituka lifts Marist over Monmouth 83-58

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 25 points as Marist easily defeated Monmouth 83-58 on Tuesday night.…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 25 points as Marist easily defeated Monmouth 83-58 on Tuesday night.

Ricardo Wright added 20 points for Marist (9-13, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Noah Harris had 13 points. Matt Herasme added six rebounds.

Walker Miller had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (15-8, 7-5).

