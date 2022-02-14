Ituka leads Marist against Niagara after 22-point performance

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-12, 6-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-13, 5-9 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-12, 6-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-13, 5-9 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the Niagara Purple Eagles after Jao Ituka scored 22 points in Marist’s 71-70 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Red Foxes have gone 4-6 at home. Marist is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Purple Eagles are 6-8 in MAAC play. Niagara averages 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Red Foxes and Purple Eagles face off Monday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricardo Wright is averaging 14.2 points for the Red Foxes. Ituka is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

Marcus Hammond averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Noah Thomasson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

