Iowa’s Fran McCaffery will miss Sunday game with COVID-19

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 12:24 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will miss the Hawkeyes’ home game against Minnesota on Sunday.

Assistant Billy Taylor will serve as the acting head coach in McCaffery’s absence.

Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) has lost three of its last four games. The Hawkeyes’ game at Ohio State that was scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather.

