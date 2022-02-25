CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Iowa State visits Kansas State following Brockington’s 35-point outing

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 1:42 AM

Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-13, 6-9 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State faces the Kansas State Wildcats after Izaiah Brockington scored 35 points in Iowa State’s 84-81 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Wildcats have gone 9-5 in home games. Kansas State is eighth in the Big 12 with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Smith averaging 1.9.

The Cyclones are 6-9 in conference matchups. Iowa State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last meeting 75-69 on Feb. 12. Nijel Pack scored 19 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.3 points. Smith is shooting 38.4% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Caleb Grill is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 6.4 points. Brockington is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

