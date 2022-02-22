Iowa State hosts West Virginia following Brockington’s 22-point outing

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 5-9 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 5-9 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers after Izaiah Brockington scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 75-54 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cyclones are 13-4 on their home court. Iowa State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brockington averaging 5.6.

The Mountaineers are 3-11 in Big 12 play. West Virginia ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won the last matchup 79-63 on Feb. 9. Taz Sherman scored 16 points to help lead the Mountaineers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brockington is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 7.4 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Sherman is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 6.7 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

