OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Iowa hosts Minnesota after…

Iowa hosts Minnesota after Willis’ 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-8, 2-8 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Iowa Hawkeyes after Payton Willis scored 24 points in Minnesota’s 88-73 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hawkeyes are 11-2 in home games. Iowa is third in the Big Ten with 16.2 assists per game led by Joe Toussaint averaging 3.8.

The Golden Gophers are 2-8 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hawkeyes won 81-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 25 points, and E.J. Stephens led the Golden Gophers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Bohannon is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 10 points. Murray is shooting 53.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Jamison Battle is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.8 points for the Golden Gophers. Willis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up