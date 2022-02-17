Iowa hosts Michigan after Murray’s 37-point game

Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -6; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Michigan Wolverines after Keegan Murray scored 37 points in Iowa’s 98-75 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes are 13-2 in home games. Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines have gone 7-6 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Bohannon is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 10.7 points. Murray is averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iowa.

Eli Brooks is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 12.3 points. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

