Iowa faces Nebraska following Murray’s 30-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-17, 1-12 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-17, 1-12 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -17; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Keegan Murray scored 30 points in Iowa’s 110-87 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Hawkeyes have gone 12-2 at home. Iowa is the Big Ten leader with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Murray averaging 2.8.

The Cornhuskers are 1-12 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce McGowens averaging 4.5.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 22.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

McGowens is averaging 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.