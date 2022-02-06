Iona visits Niagara after Hammond’s 20-point performance

Iona Gaels (19-3, 11-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-11, 5-7 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iona Gaels (19-3, 11-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-11, 5-7 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -7.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays the Iona Gaels after Marcus Hammond scored 20 points in Niagara’s 80-74 overtime win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Purple Eagles are 4-4 in home games. Niagara is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels are 11-0 against MAAC opponents. Iona leads the MAAC with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 1.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Gaels won the last matchup 78-55 on Jan. 16. Tyson Jolly scored 17 points to help lead the Gaels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is averaging 10 points and 3.6 assists for the Purple Eagles. Hammond is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Jolly is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Gaels. Joseph is averaging 12 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.