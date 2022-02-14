Iona seeks 50th victory this season in matchup with Saint Peter’s

Iona Gaels (19-5, 12-2 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-9, 9-4 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Iona Gaels (19-5, 12-2 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-9, 9-4 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona will aim for its 20th win this season when the Gaels take on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Peacocks are 7-3 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels are 12-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona is seventh in the MAAC shooting 33.1% from downtown. Jordan Wildy leads the Gaels shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won 85-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Nelly Junior Joseph led the Gaels with 17 points, and Doug Edert led the Peacocks with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Drame is averaging 7.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Peacocks. KC Ndefo is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Dylan van Eyck is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Tyson Jolly is averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.