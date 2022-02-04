OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Iona puts road win streak on the line against Canisius

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:22 AM

Iona Gaels (18-3, 10-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-15, 3-8 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -12; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hits the road against Canisius aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Golden Griffins are 6-3 in home games. Canisius gives up 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Gaels are 10-0 in MAAC play. Iona leads the MAAC scoring 77.5 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armon Harried is shooting 35.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Dylan van Eyck is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Tyson Jolly is averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

