Iona plays Canisius, seeks 4th straight victory

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-19, 4-12 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (22-5, 14-2 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -15.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Gaels take on Canisius.

The Gaels are 11-0 in home games. Iona leads the MAAC with 34.1 points in the paint led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 1.2.

The Golden Griffins are 4-12 in conference matchups. Canisius has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Gaels won the last meeting 70-62 on Feb. 5. Joseph scored 17 points points to help lead the Gaels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph is averaging 13.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and two blocks for the Gaels. Tyson Jolly is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Jacco Fritz is averaging 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.