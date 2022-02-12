Iona hosts Monmouth after Papas’ 23-point game

Monmouth Hawks (16-8, 8-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (19-5, 11-2 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (16-8, 8-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (19-5, 11-2 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces the Iona Gaels after George Papas scored 23 points in Monmouth’s 75-65 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels are 9-0 on their home court. Iona is the top team in the MAAC averaging 34.5 points in the paint. Nelly Junior Joseph leads the Gaels with 1.3.

The Hawks are 8-5 against MAAC opponents. Monmouth averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan van Eyck is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Tyson Jolly is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Iona.

Papas is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Walker Miller is averaging 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.