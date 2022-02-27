Iona Gaels take on the Rider Broncs, look for 5th straight victory

Iona Gaels (23-5, 15-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-16, 7-10 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Iona Gaels (23-5, 15-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-16, 7-10 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -8.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Iona will attempt to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Gaels take on Rider.

The Broncs are 6-5 on their home court. Rider is second in the MAAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dimencio Vaughn averaging 2.3.

The Gaels have gone 15-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona leads the MAAC scoring 75.7 points per game while shooting 44.4%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won the last meeting 80-54 on Dec. 4. Nelly Junior Joseph scored 17 points to help lead the Gaels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Tyson Jolly is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Gaels. Elijah Joiner is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

