OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Home » College Basketball » Ingram has 16 points,…

Ingram has 16 points, 9 assists; Stanford beats Oregon St.

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 12:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a season-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night.

Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford (15-10, 8-7 Pac-12).

Brandon Angel hit a 3-pointer and added a dunk about a minute later to make it 30-28 with 3:45 left in the first half and the Cardinal never again trailed.

Oregon State (3-18, 1-10 Pac-12) has lost nine in a row since beating Utah 88-76 at the end of December.

Jarod Lucas scored 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Beavers. Warith Alatishe made 6 of 8 from the field and finished with 14 points and Ahmad Rand added 10.

Ingram scored in the paint to make it 37-32 just before halftime. He opened the second half with a 3-pointer and then made a layup before Jones, Raynaud and Silva each made a 3 to cap a 14-7 spurt that gave the Cardinal a 10-point lead with 14 minutes to play.

Stanford shot 59% (29 of 49) from the field and made 10 of 23 from 3-point range. The Cardinal outrebounded Oregon State 34-19 and outscored the Beavers 18-2 in second-chance points.

Oregon State plays the last of three consecutive home games on Tuesday against Colorado. Stanford returns home to play Utah on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up