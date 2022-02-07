OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Indiana visits Northwestern after…

Indiana visits Northwestern after Buie’s 27-point performance

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Indiana Hoosiers (16-6, 7-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (11-10, 4-8 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the Indiana Hoosiers after Boo Buie scored 27 points in Northwestern’s 87-63 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats have gone 7-5 in home games. Northwestern ranks ninth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Hoosiers are 7-5 against conference opponents. Indiana is third in the Big Ten scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 13.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is averaging 15.3 points and five assists for the Wildcats. Pete Nance is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Xavier Johnson is averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis is averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up