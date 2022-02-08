Indiana visits Northwestern after Buie’s 27-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (16-6, 7-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (11-10, 4-8 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana Hoosiers (16-6, 7-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (11-10, 4-8 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces the Indiana Hoosiers after Boo Buie scored 27 points in Northwestern’s 87-63 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats are 7-5 in home games. Northwestern is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 75.9 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-5 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

The Wildcats and Hoosiers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Nance is averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Buie is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 59.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.