Indiana visits Minnesota after Johnson’s 24-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Xavier Johnson scored 24 points in Indiana’s 74-64 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Golden Gophers have gone 8-6 at home. Minnesota allows 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 8-9 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers won the last meeting 73-60 on Jan. 9. Johnson scored 14 points to help lead the Hoosiers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 45.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Golden Gophers. Payton Willis is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.