Indiana takes on Minnesota after Johnson’s 24-point outing

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:22 AM

Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Xavier Johnson scored 24 points in Indiana’s 74-64 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Golden Gophers are 8-6 on their home court. Minnesota is 6-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hoosiers are 8-9 in Big Ten play. Indiana averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers won the last meeting 73-60 on Jan. 9. Johnson scored 14 points to help lead the Hoosiers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 45.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Golden Gophers. Payton Willis is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Parker Stewart averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

