Indiana State takes on Evansville, aims to halt 4-game slide

Indiana State Sycamores (9-14, 2-9 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-16, 2-9 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks to break its four-game losing streak with a win against Evansville.

The Purple Aces are 4-6 in home games. Evansville has a 3-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sycamores are 2-9 in MVC play. Indiana State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Purple Aces won 65-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Shamar Givance led the Purple Aces with 19 points, and Cameron Henry led the Sycamores with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Givance is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Purple Aces. Jawaun Newton is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Henry is shooting 48.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Sycamores. Zach Hobbs is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 56.4 points, 24.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

