Indiana State hosts Evansville following Henry’s 28-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (5-16, 1-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-13, 2-8 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -9.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Cameron Henry scored 28 points in Indiana State’s 79-72 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Sycamores have gone 7-3 at home. Indiana State is seventh in the MVC with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Henry averaging 5.1.

The Purple Aces are 1-9 in conference games. Evansville has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sycamores and Purple Aces face off Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Neese is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 12.2 points. Henry is shooting 47.8% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Shamar Givance is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Purple Aces. Jawaun Newton is averaging 8.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 55.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

