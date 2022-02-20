CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Indiana faces No. 18 Ohio State following Jackson-Davis’ 30-point game

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (16-6, 9-5 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana’s 74-69 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Buckeyes are 11-1 on their home court. Ohio State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoosiers are 7-8 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hoosiers won 67-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 27 points, and Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Wheeler is averaging 7.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Buckeyes. E.J. Liddell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Jackson-Davis is shooting 57.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Hoosiers. Parker Stewart is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

