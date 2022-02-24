Indiana faces conference rival Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -6; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers host Eric Ayala and the Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten play.

The Hoosiers have gone 13-3 in home games. Indiana is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Terrapins are 5-11 in Big Ten play. Maryland ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Donta Scott averaging 6.1.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hoosiers won the last meeting 68-55 on Jan. 29. Race Thompson scored 18 points points to help lead the Hoosiers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging seven points. Jackson-Davis is shooting 50.5% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ayala is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.5 points for the Terrapins. Fatts Russell is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

