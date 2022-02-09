OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Incarnate Word visits Nicholls State following Glasper’s 34-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-19, 1-6 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (14-9, 4-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces the Nicholls State Colonels after RJ Glasper scored 34 points in Incarnate Word’s 78-70 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Colonels have gone 6-1 in home games. Nicholls State leads the Southland with 78.7 points and is shooting 47.2%.

The Cardinals have gone 1-6 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is 2-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. The Colonels won the last meeting 63-60 on Feb. 4. Devante Carter scored 14 points points to help lead the Colonels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jitaurious Gordon averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Carter is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Glasper is averaging 15.5 points for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

